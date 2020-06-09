Amenities
206 Juniper Ct. Available 08/01/20 Why rent an apartment, when you can live in a house? Now Available for August 2020! - This great 5 bedroom, 2 bath house is only minutes to FSU’s stadium! Very affordable at only $480 per bedroom. Updated while maintaining its original charm! Located on a large corner lot with plenty of space for entertaining and tailgating. Never worry about parking again!
Full-time management and maintenance staff at your service.
You also have to access to pool, computer lab, and fitness center.
(RLNE2929325)