Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:15 PM

1954 Bloomington

1954 Bloomington Ave · (850) 702-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1954 Bloomington Ave, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
volleyball court
Looking for the perfect town home for you and your roommates or a perfect starter rental for family? Look no further! Spacious open concept living/dining and kitchen, private bathrooms in each bedroom, beautiful updated kitchen with island bar, plenty of parking, complex offers plenty of amenities including pool, fitness center, clubhouse, volleyball courts and more! *Please note, we have currently suspended all occupied showings due to COVID-19 and are accepting applications with a site unseen addendum.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 Bloomington have any available units?
1954 Bloomington has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1954 Bloomington have?
Some of 1954 Bloomington's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1954 Bloomington currently offering any rent specials?
1954 Bloomington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 Bloomington pet-friendly?
No, 1954 Bloomington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1954 Bloomington offer parking?
Yes, 1954 Bloomington does offer parking.
Does 1954 Bloomington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1954 Bloomington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 Bloomington have a pool?
Yes, 1954 Bloomington has a pool.
Does 1954 Bloomington have accessible units?
No, 1954 Bloomington does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 Bloomington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1954 Bloomington has units with dishwashers.
