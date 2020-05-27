1954 Bloomington

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool volleyball court

Looking for the perfect town home for you and your roommates or a perfect starter rental for family? Look no further! Spacious open concept living/dining and kitchen, private bathrooms in each bedroom, beautiful updated kitchen with island bar, plenty of parking, complex offers plenty of amenities including pool, fitness center, clubhouse, volleyball courts and more! *Please note, we have currently suspended all occupied showings due to COVID-19 and are accepting applications with a site unseen addendum.*