1951 Bloomington

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool volleyball court

Looking for the perfect town home for you and your roommates or a perfect starter rental for family? Look no further! Spacious open concept living/dining and kitchen, private bathrooms in each bedroom, beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, plenty of parking, complex offers plenty of amenities including pool, fitness center, clubhouse, volleyball courts and more! Available August 15th! *Please note, we have currently suspended all occupied showings due to COVID-19 and are accepting applications with a site unseen addendum.*