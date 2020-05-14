All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1816 Devra Drive

1816 Devra Drive · (850) 727-0291
Location

1816 Devra Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Senic Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1816 Devra Drive · Avail. Aug 6

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1816 Devra Drive Available 08/06/20 1816 Devra Drive- Four Bedroom, Three Bath House Near All Campuses - Great location in large home with Pool available August 2020!
Comfortable living room with doors to pool and pool deck. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops and more. Separate dining area or office/den. Two master bedrooms, one with private screened porch and pool view. Two other bedrooms share a hall. Pool care included, pool is covered and winterized each year. No interior smoking. Pet (maximum of two, no puppies or aggressive breeds) are welcomed with pet fee ($250 one time fee) and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.

Directions: West on Tharpe Street from N. Monroe, Right on Devra (first light after Ocala), House in on your left.

Bronze Qualification Level

(RLNE5661999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Devra Drive have any available units?
1816 Devra Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Devra Drive have?
Some of 1816 Devra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Devra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Devra Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Devra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Devra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Devra Drive offer parking?
No, 1816 Devra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1816 Devra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Devra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Devra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1816 Devra Drive has a pool.
Does 1816 Devra Drive have accessible units?
No, 1816 Devra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Devra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 Devra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
