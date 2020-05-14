Amenities

1816 Devra Drive Available 08/06/20 1816 Devra Drive- Four Bedroom, Three Bath House Near All Campuses - Great location in large home with Pool available August 2020!

Comfortable living room with doors to pool and pool deck. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops and more. Separate dining area or office/den. Two master bedrooms, one with private screened porch and pool view. Two other bedrooms share a hall. Pool care included, pool is covered and winterized each year. No interior smoking. Pet (maximum of two, no puppies or aggressive breeds) are welcomed with pet fee ($250 one time fee) and monthly pet rent of $25 per pet.



Directions: West on Tharpe Street from N. Monroe, Right on Devra (first light after Ocala), House in on your left.



Bronze Qualification Level



