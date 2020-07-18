Rent Calculator
1427 Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 12
1427 Charlotte
1427 Charlotte Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1427 Charlotte Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Griffin Hgts
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice townhouse located close to FSU and TCC, bottom unit, comes with washer and dryer Ready now for move in. Call LA to view
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1427 Charlotte have any available units?
1427 Charlotte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1427 Charlotte have?
Some of 1427 Charlotte's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1427 Charlotte currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Charlotte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Charlotte pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Charlotte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tallahassee
.
Does 1427 Charlotte offer parking?
No, 1427 Charlotte does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Charlotte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 Charlotte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Charlotte have a pool?
No, 1427 Charlotte does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Charlotte have accessible units?
No, 1427 Charlotte does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Charlotte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 Charlotte has units with dishwashers.
