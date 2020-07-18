All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 1427 Charlotte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1427 Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1427 Charlotte

1427 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1427 Charlotte Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Griffin Hgts

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice townhouse located close to FSU and TCC, bottom unit, comes with washer and dryer Ready now for move in. Call LA to view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Charlotte have any available units?
1427 Charlotte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Charlotte have?
Some of 1427 Charlotte's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Charlotte currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Charlotte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Charlotte pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Charlotte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1427 Charlotte offer parking?
No, 1427 Charlotte does not offer parking.
Does 1427 Charlotte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 Charlotte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Charlotte have a pool?
No, 1427 Charlotte does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Charlotte have accessible units?
No, 1427 Charlotte does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 Charlotte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 Charlotte has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University