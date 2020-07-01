Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access pool table tennis court

The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind. We love your pets! Our apartment community is conveniently located in the appointed Residence of Sawgrass neighborhood, with a 22-acre park, 2-mile jogging/walking course and its very own "A" rated renowned elementary school, Sawgrass Elementary. Located directly across from the Sawgrass Mills Mall, we are just minutes away from fine dining, shopping and entertainment. You will find it very easy to get around the area as we are conveniently located close to the Sawgrass Expressway, Interstate 75 and 595. Come take a look at your new apartment home today!