Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Colonnade Residences

1640 NW 128th Dr · (954) 856-2155
Location

1640 NW 128th Dr, Sunrise, FL 33323
Savannah

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Andalusia-1

$1,466

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Florenza-1

$1,513

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Belize-1

$1,670

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Tuscany-1

$1,737

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Iris-1

$1,908

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Verona-1

$1,934

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonnade Residences.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
pool table
tennis court
The Colonnade Residences offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with elegance and convenience in mind. We love your pets! Our apartment community is conveniently located in the appointed Residence of Sawgrass neighborhood, with a 22-acre park, 2-mile jogging/walking course and its very own "A" rated renowned elementary school, Sawgrass Elementary. Located directly across from the Sawgrass Mills Mall, we are just minutes away from fine dining, shopping and entertainment. You will find it very easy to get around the area as we are conveniently located close to the Sawgrass Expressway, Interstate 75 and 595. Come take a look at your new apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $295 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lb Weight Limit, Must Be Spayed/Neutered, Must Be Declawed
Parking Details: Direct Access Garage: $150/month.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonnade Residences have any available units?
Colonnade Residences offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,466, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,670, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,934. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Colonnade Residences have?
Some of Colonnade Residences's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonnade Residences currently offering any rent specials?
Colonnade Residences is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonnade Residences pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonnade Residences is pet friendly.
Does Colonnade Residences offer parking?
Yes, Colonnade Residences offers parking.
Does Colonnade Residences have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Colonnade Residences offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonnade Residences have a pool?
Yes, Colonnade Residences has a pool.
Does Colonnade Residences have accessible units?
Yes, Colonnade Residences has accessible units.
Does Colonnade Residences have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Colonnade Residences has units with dishwashers.
Does Colonnade Residences have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Colonnade Residences has units with air conditioning.
