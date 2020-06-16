5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Call Adam @ 786-406-9475 to schedule a private tour. Immediate move-in available in this Very Spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit featuring updated kitchen with granite, Updated Bathroom, Central A/C, all tile flooring, Freshly Painted, large bedrooms and more. Conveniently located close to the turnpike for an easy commute. Won't last long, call today.

