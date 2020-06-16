All apartments in Sunrise
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:36 AM

5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4

5866 Northwest 16th Place · (786) 406-9475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5866 Northwest 16th Place, Sunrise, FL 33313
Sunrise Golf Village East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1021 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Call Adam @ 786-406-9475 to schedule a private tour. Immediate move-in available in this Very Spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit featuring updated kitchen with granite, Updated Bathroom, Central A/C, all tile flooring, Freshly Painted, large bedrooms and more. Conveniently located close to the turnpike for an easy commute. Won't last long, call today.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 have any available units?
5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 have?
Some of 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise.
Does 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 offer parking?
No, 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 have a pool?
No, 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 have accessible units?
No, 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5866 Northwest 16th Place - 4 has units with air conditioning.
