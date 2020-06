Amenities

This quaint lakefront townhome sits on a private lot with scenic water view. Centrally located in the heart of Sunrise, this 2 bedroom 1.5 baths unit in Del Rio Village offers community pool, tennis court & playground. Close proximity to shops, restaurants and easy access to Sawgrass Expressway & Turnpike. Kitchen has been recently remodeled and equipped with Stainless steel appliances & solid surface counter top. Master bedroom has a separate sink/dressing area with shared bathtub and toilet. Plenty of closet space with generous storage. Washer/dryer combo is conveniently housed in the patio closet. Two assigned parking. No pets allowed. Easy to show!