Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

First And Sicurity Moves You In**Welcome to your new home** Nicely maintained home with great level of upgrades & with very stable & reliable ownership. All this combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 for more details.



(RLNE5114834)