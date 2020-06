Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LOVINGLY MAINTAINED TWO STORY, FURNISHED HOME IN LAGUNA AT HOMES OF SAWGRASS MILLS IN SUNRISE. ALL CERAMIC FLOORS, MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH ON FIRST FLOOR AND NICE PATIO BEING OFFERED FOR RENT FOR THE FIRST TIME. HOME IS IN IMPECCABLE CONDITION AND IS AVAILABLE MARCH 2020.

HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION MAINTAINS PROPERTY'S FRONT LAWN. CREDIT REPORT REQUIRED.