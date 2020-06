1257 SW 149th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

GORGEOUS CUL DE SAC HOME IN DAVIE/SHENANDOAH AREA. 4 BEDS/2BATH WITH IDEAL FLOOR PLAN. FEATURES INCLUDE WOOD AND TILE FLOORS, VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN, FLORIDA ROOM, HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS, TWO CAR GARAGE, (WITH NEW HURRICANE RATED GARAGE DOOR) AND A BEAUTIFUL POOL AREA WITH PEACEFUL WATER VIEWS. FANTASTIC POOL AND LAKE VIEWS FROM MULTIPLE ROOMS. LAWN AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT! EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT. OWNER IS IN GOOD STANDING. MIN 620 CREDIT REQUIRED. DON'T MISS OUT! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!