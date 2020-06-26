All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

885 Newton Avenue South

885 Newton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

885 Newton Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 Newton Avenue South have any available units?
885 Newton Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 885 Newton Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
885 Newton Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 Newton Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 885 Newton Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 885 Newton Avenue South offer parking?
No, 885 Newton Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 885 Newton Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 885 Newton Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 Newton Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 885 Newton Avenue South has a pool.
Does 885 Newton Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 885 Newton Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 885 Newton Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 885 Newton Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 885 Newton Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 885 Newton Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

