5149 22nd Avenue North

GORGEOUS ST PETERSBURG HOME AVAILABLE LATE OCTOBER This large updated St. Petersburg property has so many great things about it'it is perfect for anyone who is looking for a home in the central area of Disson Heights that is close to everything. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms with just under 2000 square feet, this home has it all. There is huge family room melds into the nice kitchen with like-new appliances. The master suite is also a highlight with beautiful bathroom with custom-like tile work, deep soak-in tub, and classy fixtures. A split bedroom floor plan completes this home. Close to I 275, Tyrone Mall, the award winning Gulf beaches. Contact us today for more information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.