3835 26th St N

Amenities
Very cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in St. Petersburg! - This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in St. Petersburg is sure to go fast! The kitchen has light brown colored cabinets and plenty of storage space. Washer and Dryer hook-ups are inside their own laundry room inside the house. The large backyard is perfect for a family gathering or your pet to run around. With the prime location of this home, it is expected to rent very quick.
Application fee is $50.00 per adult
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Administrative Fee: $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No Landlord Collections
No Utility Collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
To schedule a showing please call,
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE3590013)