3835 26th St N
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

3835 26th St N

3835 26th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3835 26th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33714
Clearvista

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in St. Petersburg! - This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in St. Petersburg is sure to go fast! The kitchen has light brown colored cabinets and plenty of storage space. Washer and Dryer hook-ups are inside their own laundry room inside the house. The large backyard is perfect for a family gathering or your pet to run around. With the prime location of this home, it is expected to rent very quick.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Administrative Fee: $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No Landlord Collections
No Utility Collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3590013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 26th St N have any available units?
3835 26th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 26th St N have?
Some of 3835 26th St N's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 26th St N currently offering any rent specials?
3835 26th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 26th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3835 26th St N is pet friendly.
Does 3835 26th St N offer parking?
No, 3835 26th St N does not offer parking.
Does 3835 26th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3835 26th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 26th St N have a pool?
No, 3835 26th St N does not have a pool.
Does 3835 26th St N have accessible units?
Yes, 3835 26th St N has accessible units.
Does 3835 26th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 26th St N does not have units with dishwashers.

