3835 26th St N

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in St. Petersburg! - This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in St. Petersburg is sure to go fast! The kitchen has light brown colored cabinets and plenty of storage space. Washer and Dryer hook-ups are inside their own laundry room inside the house. The large backyard is perfect for a family gathering or your pet to run around. With the prime location of this home, it is expected to rent very quick.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult

Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Administrative Fee: $125

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No Landlord Collections

No Utility Collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3590013)