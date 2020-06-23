All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE

1887 New Hampshire Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1887 New Hampshire Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This open floor plan home has everything you are looking for! The pictures do not do it justice and if extra space is what you're looking for, look no further!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE have any available units?
1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE does offer parking.
Does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus