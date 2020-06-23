Rent Calculator
All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE
1887 New Hampshire Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1887 New Hampshire Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This open floor plan home has everything you are looking for! The pictures do not do it justice and if extra space is what you're looking for, look no further!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE have any available units?
1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE does offer parking.
Does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1887 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
