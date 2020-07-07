1310 83RD AVENUE N

Amenities

Welcome to Quaint and Quiet Williamsburg Condo Complex. Centrally located with easy access to the freeway, downtown and surrounding shopping and dining. This unit's building is in the front, but off by itself. Surrounded by green grass and trees, it feels like you are on a park. Very peaceful. Small porch out back is nice place to sip a coffee in the morning and relax before the day starts. Unit has been freshly painted, new thermal (and room darkening in bedroom) drapes, new kitchen cabinets and bath vanity, new hot water heater and A/C replaced 2018. You have double closets in the bedroom with a large walk-in storage closet in the hall. This unit feels much larger than the square footage noted, thanks in part to all the storage this unit offers. Large onsite laundry room is the next building over. Very convenient. One small pet allowed. Absolutely no smoking. At this price, you better hurry.