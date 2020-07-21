All apartments in Seminole County
Seminole County, FL
7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:30 AM

7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE

7797 Fox Knoll Place · No Longer Available
Location

7797 Fox Knoll Place, Seminole County, FL 32792

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features an open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE have any available units?
7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE have?
Some of 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE offers parking.
Does 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE have a pool?
No, 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7797 FOX KNOLL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
