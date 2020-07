Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors carpet fireplace oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area hot tub playground

Magnolia is a quality apartment community that offers spacious layouts, charming finishes, and a host of in-home and property-wide amenities and conveniences. Advenir at Magnolia offers balanced and accessible studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of Fern Park, Florida, which is right outside Orlando. We have a 24-hour fitness center, a resident clubhouse, and a summer kitchen, to name a few, but we also have a host of outdoor necessities, including our swimming pool, basketball court, tennis court, and racquetball court.