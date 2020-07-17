5100 BLACKNELL LANE

Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous, well maintained 4 bed 4 bath POOL house in the desirable community of Tall Trees. This open, split floor plan features a variety of beautiful custom upgrades and all the bells and whistles you desire. Enter through the double doors into the formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen features French pattern travertine tiles, beautiful distressed ‘antique look’ cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that includes a mini bar refrigerator. The family room has vaulted ceilings and skylights that add style to the house.The master bedroom has tray ceilings,custom walk in closet n unique styled two master bathrooms. All bathrooms including the pool bathroom n the guest full bathroom have custom vanities, frame-less glass shower doors, travertine tiles and modern fixtures and accessories. The screened in back patio has plenty of room for entertaining. The pool comes with the pool spa,fence and pool maintenance. No carpets in the house, all wet areas are tiled and the rest has high quality laminate. The wainscoting, custom chandeliers and plantation shutters add to the charm and beauty of this home. There is a water filtration system. The side yard is lined with plenty of fruit trees like the oranges, lemons, avocados n peaches. The house has private septic, so save on the water bill. The community features a tennis court, pool, zoned for A rated schools, is close to I-4, and 417 and to major shopping centers and restaurants. KINDLY WEAR MASK WHILE VIEWING THE PROPERTY.