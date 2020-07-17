All apartments in Seminole County
Seminole County, FL
5100 BLACKNELL LANE
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

5100 BLACKNELL LANE

5100 Blacknell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Blacknell Lane, Seminole County, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to this gorgeous, well maintained 4 bed 4 bath POOL house in the desirable community of Tall Trees. This open, split floor plan features a variety of beautiful custom upgrades and all the bells and whistles you desire. Enter through the double doors into the formal living and dining rooms. The kitchen features French pattern travertine tiles, beautiful distressed ‘antique look’ cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that includes a mini bar refrigerator. The family room has vaulted ceilings and skylights that add style to the house.The master bedroom has tray ceilings,custom walk in closet n unique styled two master bathrooms. All bathrooms including the pool bathroom n the guest full bathroom have custom vanities, frame-less glass shower doors, travertine tiles and modern fixtures and accessories. The screened in back patio has plenty of room for entertaining. The pool comes with the pool spa,fence and pool maintenance. No carpets in the house, all wet areas are tiled and the rest has high quality laminate. The wainscoting, custom chandeliers and plantation shutters add to the charm and beauty of this home. There is a water filtration system. The side yard is lined with plenty of fruit trees like the oranges, lemons, avocados n peaches. The house has private septic, so save on the water bill. The community features a tennis court, pool, zoned for A rated schools, is close to I-4, and 417 and to major shopping centers and restaurants. KINDLY WEAR MASK WHILE VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 BLACKNELL LANE have any available units?
5100 BLACKNELL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 5100 BLACKNELL LANE have?
Some of 5100 BLACKNELL LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 BLACKNELL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5100 BLACKNELL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 BLACKNELL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5100 BLACKNELL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5100 BLACKNELL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5100 BLACKNELL LANE offers parking.
Does 5100 BLACKNELL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 BLACKNELL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 BLACKNELL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5100 BLACKNELL LANE has a pool.
Does 5100 BLACKNELL LANE have accessible units?
No, 5100 BLACKNELL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 BLACKNELL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 BLACKNELL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 BLACKNELL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5100 BLACKNELL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
