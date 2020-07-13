All apartments in Sanford
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
Lofts at Savannah Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Lofts at Savannah Park

5724 Byron Anthony Pl · (407) 634-1796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL 32771
Savannah Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-150 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 01-224 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit 02-352 · Avail. Oct 17

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-230 · Avail. now

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 02-356 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,321

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 01-218 · Avail. now

$1,347

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at Savannah Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
carport
clubhouse
conference room
dog park
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Ideally situated on on Byron Anthony Place, The Lofts at Savannah Park boasts a central location in Sanford, Florida, which is right on the border of Lake Mary, Florida. You will be within minutes of many of the area's major employers, Publix Super Market, Winn-Dixie, and Colonial Town Park Shopping Center. Satisfy your coffee cravings at nearby Caffe Di Riverwalk, Rabbitfoot Record Store Cafe, Mattie's Delectable Desserts, and Palate Coffee Brewery. Enjoy afternoons at nearby Sylvan Lake Park, an expansive park that features tennis courts, soccer fields, running trails, and fishing. Best of all, our community features close proximity to Interstate 4, making your commute a breeze. With easy access to many places of business, grocery stores, shopping, coffee shops, and thoroughfares, The Lofts at Savannah Park is the best choice in Sanford apartment living. Come home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (per pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for more parking information. Open lot: included in lease, Carports: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lofts at Savannah Park have any available units?
Lofts at Savannah Park has 15 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lofts at Savannah Park have?
Some of Lofts at Savannah Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at Savannah Park currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at Savannah Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts at Savannah Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at Savannah Park is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at Savannah Park offer parking?
Yes, Lofts at Savannah Park offers parking.
Does Lofts at Savannah Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofts at Savannah Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at Savannah Park have a pool?
Yes, Lofts at Savannah Park has a pool.
Does Lofts at Savannah Park have accessible units?
No, Lofts at Savannah Park does not have accessible units.
Does Lofts at Savannah Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofts at Savannah Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Lofts at Savannah Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lofts at Savannah Park has units with air conditioning.

