Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance alarm system business center carport clubhouse conference room dog park hot tub internet access trash valet

Ideally situated on on Byron Anthony Place, The Lofts at Savannah Park boasts a central location in Sanford, Florida, which is right on the border of Lake Mary, Florida. You will be within minutes of many of the area's major employers, Publix Super Market, Winn-Dixie, and Colonial Town Park Shopping Center. Satisfy your coffee cravings at nearby Caffe Di Riverwalk, Rabbitfoot Record Store Cafe, Mattie's Delectable Desserts, and Palate Coffee Brewery. Enjoy afternoons at nearby Sylvan Lake Park, an expansive park that features tennis courts, soccer fields, running trails, and fishing. Best of all, our community features close proximity to Interstate 4, making your commute a breeze. With easy access to many places of business, grocery stores, shopping, coffee shops, and thoroughfares, The Lofts at Savannah Park is the best choice in Sanford apartment living. Come home today!