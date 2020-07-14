The Glades Apartments

Amenities
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida. Residents have access to must have amenities, including outdoor courtyards, a refreshing swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, and more! Explore our spaciously designed one and two-bedroom garden-style apartments and townhomes, offering black appliances, vinyl wood flooring, breakfast bars, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features in select units. The Glades is the perfect combination of location and lifestyle. Our community is just a few miles from Highway 434 and Interstate 4, allowing easy access to major employment hubs including Lake Mary, Maitland, and downtown Orlando. Enjoy a short commute to desirable shopping and dining in Uptown Altamonte, as well as outdoor activities including Crane's Roost Park and Wekiwa Springs State Park.