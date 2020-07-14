The Glades Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool racquetball court sauna tennis court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area fire pit package receiving trash valet

Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida. Residents have access to must have amenities, including outdoor courtyards, a refreshing swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, and more! Explore our spaciously designed one and two-bedroom garden-style apartments and townhomes, offering black appliances, vinyl wood flooring, breakfast bars, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features in select units. The Glades is the perfect combination of location and lifestyle. Our community is just a few miles from Highway 434 and Interstate 4, allowing easy access to major employment hubs including Lake Mary, Maitland, and downtown Orlando. Enjoy a short commute to desirable shopping and dining in Uptown Altamonte, as well as outdoor activities including Crane's Roost Park and Wekiwa Springs State Park.