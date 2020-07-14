All apartments in Altamonte Springs
The Glades Apartments

651 Glades Cir · (833) 462-0771
Location

651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Timberlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 658-108 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 658-104 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 655-119 · Avail. now

$1,088

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Glades Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
fire pit
package receiving
trash valet
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida. Residents have access to must have amenities, including outdoor courtyards, a refreshing swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, and more! Explore our spaciously designed one and two-bedroom garden-style apartments and townhomes, offering black appliances, vinyl wood flooring, breakfast bars, private balconies or patios, and upgraded features in select units. The Glades is the perfect combination of location and lifestyle. Our community is just a few miles from Highway 434 and Interstate 4, allowing easy access to major employment hubs including Lake Mary, Maitland, and downtown Orlando. Enjoy a short commute to desirable shopping and dining in Uptown Altamonte, as well as outdoor activities including Crane's Roost Park and Wekiwa Springs State Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 application fee first adult $50 for each additional adult
Deposit: $125 based on approval
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15-$25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15-$25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Glades Apartments have any available units?
The Glades Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,038 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does The Glades Apartments have?
Some of The Glades Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Glades Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Glades Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Glades Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Glades Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Glades Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Glades Apartments offers parking.
Does The Glades Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Glades Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Glades Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Glades Apartments has a pool.
Does The Glades Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Glades Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Glades Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Glades Apartments has units with dishwashers.
