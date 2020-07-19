402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath with 3 car garage highly desirable Osprey Lakes Home in a Gated Community. This fabulous, open floor plan, lake-front home sits on just over a half-acre lot. This is one of the best lots in the community and has wide lake-front access. The home features an oversize three car, split-garage with two-car side entry. Gourmet kitchen with designer-style tile flooring and granite counter tops. An oversize master retreat on the main level features his-and-hers spacious walk in closets. Wonderful two-story great room, master suite, and family room areas all open to your private screened-in porch where you can unwind and watch the beautiful sunset. Lake views are abundant from most rooms throughout the home. The lake offers great fishing and you can launch your kayak in the lake for some exercise. Aluminum fenced backyard is spacious and the perfect location for future pool with water front views. The local public schools are top rated and easy access major highways, Parks, UCF & the Waterford Lakes Town Center Shopping area and beaches. MUST SEE!