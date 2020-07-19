All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE

402 Osprey Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

402 Osprey Lakes Circle, Seminole County, FL 32766

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath with 3 car garage highly desirable Osprey Lakes Home in a Gated Community. This fabulous, open floor plan, lake-front home sits on just over a half-acre lot. This is one of the best lots in the community and has wide lake-front access. The home features an oversize three car, split-garage with two-car side entry. Gourmet kitchen with designer-style tile flooring and granite counter tops. An oversize master retreat on the main level features his-and-hers spacious walk in closets. Wonderful two-story great room, master suite, and family room areas all open to your private screened-in porch where you can unwind and watch the beautiful sunset. Lake views are abundant from most rooms throughout the home. The lake offers great fishing and you can launch your kayak in the lake for some exercise. Aluminum fenced backyard is spacious and the perfect location for future pool with water front views. The local public schools are top rated and easy access major highways, Parks, UCF & the Waterford Lakes Town Center Shopping area and beaches. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have any available units?
402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have?
Some of 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 OSPREY LAKES CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace
Casselberry, FL 32707
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach