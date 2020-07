Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool putting green hot tub internet access media room package receiving tennis court cats allowed garage

TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle. Conveniently located off of I-75 and University Parkway your new community is a short distance to the mall at University Town Center and in close proximity to downtown Sarasota's business district, theaters, art galleries, shops and restaurants, and also provides easy access to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, University of South Florida-Manatee and the beaches of Lido Key, Siesta Key and Longboat Key.