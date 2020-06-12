Apartment List
/
FL
/
sarasota
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM

240 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sarasota, FL

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
15 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1366 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
142 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
4 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
345 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1400 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
23 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
50 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Gillespie Park
1 Unit Available
635 N OSPREY AVENUE
635 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing Gillespie Park, located walking distance to the finest restaurants, shops as well as downtown Sarasota's bay front and iconic John Ringling Bridge. Minutes to the areas best gulf beaches and St Armand's Circle.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Gillespie Park
1 Unit Available
629 N OSPREY AVENUE
629 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
Introducing Gillespie Park, located walking distance to the finest restaurants, shops as well as downtown Sarasota's bay front and iconic John Ringling Bridge. Minutes to the areas best gulf beaches and St Armand's Circle.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bird Key
1 Unit Available
567 Bird Key Drive
567 Bird Key Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2414 sqft
SEASONAL OR SHORT TERM -BIRD KEY- POOL HOME - Bird Key is an island in Sarasota Bay, south of the Ringling Causeway, between mainland Sarasota and St Armand's Key. This 250 acres is one of the most desirable residential areas on Florida's West Coast.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3717 Rilma Ave
3717 Rilma Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1242 sqft
This classic unfurnished Florida cottage home is a must see! Charming architectural details combined with chic design elements make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home truly special! Light and bright open living and dining area with hardwood flooring and

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2278 Tamisola St
2278 Tami Sola Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
If you're looking to live the good life in downtown Sarasota then this two-story contemporary home is a must see! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features stunning elements of luxury and high design throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2072 29th Street
2072 29th Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3812 Buckeye Circle
3812 Buckeye Circle, Sarasota, FL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Laurel Park
1 Unit Available
1922 Oak Street
1922 Oak Street, Sarasota, FL
Rent to Own your next Home! Stop throwing your money away on Rent and Own a Highly sought after Laurel Park neighborhood in Downtown Sarasota's National Historic District.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Golden Gate Point
1 Unit Available
258 GOLDEN GATE POINT
258 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3031 sqft
Luxury living is available for an ANNUAL UNFURNISHED LEASE at this highly sought after MAJESTIC BAY condominium on GOLDEN GATE. Stunning windows and views abound in this unique PENTHOUSE. Private unit elevator Lobby.

June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report. Sarasota rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sarasota rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report. Sarasota rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sarasota rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Sarasota rents decline sharply over the past month

Sarasota rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sarasota stand at $1,088 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,398 for a two-bedroom. Sarasota's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Sarasota over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Sarasota to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sarasota

    As rents have fallen slightly in Sarasota, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sarasota is less affordable for renters.

    • Sarasota's median two-bedroom rent of $1,398 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Sarasota.
    • While rents in Sarasota fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sarasota than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sarasota is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 BedroomsSarasota 2 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSarasota 3 BedroomsSarasota 3 BedroomsSarasota Accessible ApartmentsSarasota Apartments with BalconySarasota Apartments with Balcony
    Sarasota Apartments with GarageSarasota Apartments with GarageSarasota Apartments with GymSarasota Apartments with GymSarasota Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSarasota Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSarasota Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Apartments with PoolSarasota Apartments with Pool
    Sarasota Apartments with Washer-DryerSarasota Apartments with Washer-DryerSarasota Cheap PlacesSarasota Dog Friendly ApartmentsSarasota Dog Friendly ApartmentsSarasota Furnished ApartmentsSarasota Furnished ApartmentsSarasota Luxury PlacesSarasota Pet Friendly PlacesSarasota Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
    Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
    Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Rosemary District

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
    Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
    Altierus Career College-Tampa