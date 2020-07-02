936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1

Amenities

Updated Two Bed/Two Bath Conveniently Located Close to Downtown Sarasota - Located in the peaceful gated community of La Costa, this updated two bedroom / two bathroom is absolutely stunning. JUST MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN! All the updates are done: granite counters, stainless appliances. Beautiful private park with walking trails, two swimming pools, workout room, clubhouse.

Rent is $1350.00 per month and move in requirements are: First month’s rent, last month’s rent & Security deposit equal to 1 month’s rent as well as a $60 application fee for RoseBay International Inc.

Please contact Victoria Chartrand at 941-735-0460 regarding any questions on this property. If you would like to view this property please contact Hector at 941-321-4774.



