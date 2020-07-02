All apartments in Sarasota
936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1

936 La Costa Circle · (941) 735-0460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

936 La Costa Circle, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Updated Two Bed/Two Bath Conveniently Located Close to Downtown Sarasota - Located in the peaceful gated community of La Costa, this updated two bedroom / two bathroom is absolutely stunning. JUST MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN! All the updates are done: granite counters, stainless appliances. Beautiful private park with walking trails, two swimming pools, workout room, clubhouse.
Rent is $1350.00 per month and move in requirements are: First month’s rent, last month’s rent & Security deposit equal to 1 month’s rent as well as a $60 application fee for RoseBay International Inc.
Please contact Victoria Chartrand at 941-735-0460 regarding any questions on this property. If you would like to view this property please contact Hector at 941-321-4774.

(RLNE5917546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 have any available units?
936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 have?
Some of 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 have a pool?
Yes, 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 has a pool.
Does 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
