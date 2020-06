Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in Central Park 2 is close to downtown and the Bayfront. Main floor features open floor plan with wood flooring and lanai overlooking pond. A half bath and the laundry are on the main floor. The 2 upstairs bedrooms and stairs are carpeted. Both bedrooms have their own full bath, large closet and access to one of the 2 lanais overlooking the pond. Condo is close to the pool, tennis court, fitness center and clubhouse. Other amenities include BBQ area with patio and kayak launch on the Hudson Bayou. Association does not allow tenants to have pets.