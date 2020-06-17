All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B

845 Ben Franklin Drive · (941) 328-8999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

845 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
LIDO BEACH CONDO**SEASONAL - SEASONAL RENTAL ** Want to have your toes in the sand of your beach with a 3 minute walk? This is the place for you. Intimate 40 unit, well cared for, condo development just across the street from your deeded beach access to the gorgeous azure water of Lido Beach. Updated, comfortable, cheerful top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom property with partial water view. You can also enjoy your heated pool, with a good book, as you relax. No pets, per HOA. Reserved Jan 5 thru April 4, 2021.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4018608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B have any available units?
845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
Is 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B currently offering any rent specials?
845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B pet-friendly?
No, 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B offer parking?
No, 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B does not offer parking.
Does 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B have a pool?
Yes, 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B has a pool.
Does 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B have accessible units?
No, 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B does not have units with air conditioning.
