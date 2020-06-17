845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B

Amenities

LIDO BEACH CONDO**SEASONAL - SEASONAL RENTAL ** Want to have your toes in the sand of your beach with a 3 minute walk? This is the place for you. Intimate 40 unit, well cared for, condo development just across the street from your deeded beach access to the gorgeous azure water of Lido Beach. Updated, comfortable, cheerful top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom property with partial water view. You can also enjoy your heated pool, with a good book, as you relax. No pets, per HOA. Reserved Jan 5 thru April 4, 2021.



