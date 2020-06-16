All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE

800 Ben Franklin Drive · (941) 587-5667
Location

800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
Beautiful beach condo located on Lido Key at the Lido Ambassador. This turnkey furnished condo has one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms. Wood floors and tile throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances. Master bedroom has a king sized bed, large walk in closet and soaker tub/shower combination. Guest bathroom has been updated with granite counter tops. New furnishings in the living/dining room. The comfortable lanai looks directly out to the Gulf of Mexico for breathtaking views. The community amenities include a heated pool, billiard room, library, meeting room, work out room and private access to Lido Beach. No pets allowed due to the Association rules. LIDO BEACH, CLOSE TO ST. ARMNAD'S CIRCLE, BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS, BEACH LIVING AT IT'S FINEST!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have any available units?
800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have?
Some of 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
