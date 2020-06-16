800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful beach condo located on Lido Key at the Lido Ambassador. This turnkey furnished condo has one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms. Wood floors and tile throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances. Master bedroom has a king sized bed, large walk in closet and soaker tub/shower combination. Guest bathroom has been updated with granite counter tops. New furnishings in the living/dining room. The comfortable lanai looks directly out to the Gulf of Mexico for breathtaking views. The community amenities include a heated pool, billiard room, library, meeting room, work out room and private access to Lido Beach. No pets allowed due to the Association rules. LIDO BEACH, CLOSE TO ST. ARMNAD'S CIRCLE, BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS, BEACH LIVING AT IT'S FINEST!!!