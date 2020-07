Amenities

Highly sought after Sarasota Harbor East, situated on Coon Key across the street from the Sarasota Yacht Club. Turnkey unit comes fully furnished. The views from the living room and master bedroom are simply jaw dropping. Sit on the outdoor balcony and watch the dolphins and manatees swim by while the sea birds dive for lunch. Just a short drive or walk over the John Ringling Causeway to downtown Sarasota. Walking distance to world class shopping and dining at St. Armands Circle. Only 1 mile from Lido Beach, with Ted Sperling Park containing nature paths and kayaking tunnels further down south at the end of Lido Key. If you plan on making Sarasota your future home, this is the perfect opportunity.