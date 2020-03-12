All apartments in Sarasota
716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE

716 North Jefferson Avenue · (941) 356-2808
Location

716 North Jefferson Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 716 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 841 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Treat yourself to Florida living in this peaceful, furnished two bedroom, two bath villa, tucked away within the quiet neighborhood of Jefferson Pines II. Strategically located close to Downtown Sarasota and minutes away from shops, dining, entertainment, Lido Beach, St. Armands Circle, and Sarasota Bay Front Park. You will love the kitchen that overlooks the open-concept living and dining area, making entertaining a breeze. The master suite is complete with private bath and large walk-in closet! The vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and huge enclosed lanai make the home feel extra spacious! Tile throughout the villa. Fully furnished and move-in ready! A heated community pool and your assigned parking space are just steps away. Appliances: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, range, and washer/dryer. No need to worry about paying for utilities; water, internet, cable, lawn care and electric (up to $100 per month) are all included in rent! Sorry, no pets are permitted. Available April 1 through December 1, 2020. Any lease shorter than 6 months will be subject to 12% tax (not included in price). Call to schedule your showing today! We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE have any available units?
716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE have?
Some of 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
