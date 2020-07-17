716 N Jefferson Ave

Amenities

Treat yourself to Florida living in this peaceful, furnished two bedroom, two bath villa, tucked away within the quiet neighborhood of Jefferson Pines II. Strategically located close to Downtown Sarasota and minutes away from shops, dining, entertainment, Lido Beach, St. Armands Circle, and Sarasota Bay Front Park. You will love the kitchen that overlooks the open-concept living and dining area, making entertaining a breeze. The master suite is complete with private bath and large walk-in closet! The vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and huge enclosed lanai make the home feel extra spacious! Tile throughout the villa. Fully furnished and move-in ready! A heated community pool and your assigned parking space are just steps away. Appliances: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, range, and washer/dryer. No need to worry about paying for utilities; water, internet, cable, lawn care and electric (up to $100 per month) are all included in rent! Sorry, no pets are permitted. Available April 1 through December 1, 2020. Any lease shorter than 6 months will be subject to 12% tax (not included in price). Call to schedule your showing today!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

