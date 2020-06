Amenities

Cute and convenient condo located on the desired Lido Key. This first floor turnkey furnished condo has one bedroom, one bathroom and a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom has also been remodeled and has a stall shower. Heated community pool and hot tub for your enjoyment. Located just one block from Lido Beach and half a block from St. Armand's Circle. Community laundry. One assigned carport parking spot. No pets allowed. Available weekly for $950 and monthly for $2,950 (high season December through April) and $1,500 (low season May through November). This one shouldn't be missed!!!