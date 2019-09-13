All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:12 PM

445 N ORANGE AVENUE

445 North Orange Avenue · (941) 376-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

445 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236
Rosemary District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Urban living at it's finest CITRUS SQUARE in the Rosemary District. This unit has 2 bedrooms, two baths and an office with a queen murphy bed and a built in wood desk area. Master bedroom has a king size bed and the second bedroom a queen size bed, both beds are equipped with remote controls to adjust the beds to your comfort level and a massage feature as well. Fully equipped kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, granite counters. Living room/dining room combo with French doors to a Juliet balcony. Whirlpool duet washer & dryer in the unit. This condo has been tastefully decorated and has everything you need. Enjoy shopping and dining right on the main level of the building or walk to Downtown Sarasota for more shopping and dining. SARASOTA VACATION, LUXURY, DOWNTOWN SARASOTA, SEASONAL RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 N ORANGE AVENUE have any available units?
445 N ORANGE AVENUE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 N ORANGE AVENUE have?
Some of 445 N ORANGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 N ORANGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
445 N ORANGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 N ORANGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 445 N ORANGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 445 N ORANGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 445 N ORANGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 445 N ORANGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 N ORANGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 N ORANGE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 445 N ORANGE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 445 N ORANGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 445 N ORANGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 445 N ORANGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 N ORANGE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
