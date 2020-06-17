All apartments in Sarasota
3812 Buckeye Circle
3812 Buckeye Circle

3812 Buckeye Circle · (813) 676-3252
Location

3812 Buckeye Circle, Sarasota, FL 34232

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Buckeye Circle have any available units?
3812 Buckeye Circle has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
Is 3812 Buckeye Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Buckeye Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Buckeye Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 Buckeye Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3812 Buckeye Circle offer parking?
No, 3812 Buckeye Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3812 Buckeye Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Buckeye Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Buckeye Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3812 Buckeye Circle has a pool.
Does 3812 Buckeye Circle have accessible units?
No, 3812 Buckeye Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Buckeye Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 Buckeye Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3812 Buckeye Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3812 Buckeye Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
