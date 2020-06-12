322 JACKSON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking bbq/grill guest suite internet access

Lido Retreat The perfect 2 bedroom, 2 bath Modern bungalow-style residence epitomizes what a tropical sanctuary should be. Grand open spaces with glass double doors and large windows allow views of the tropical landscape surrounding the home. In the living room, a polished concrete-mantle fireplace adds ambiance and style as a centerpiece. Expansive sliders open the dining room to the patio for easy entertaining that appreciates the Florida lifestyle.The kitchen has a Wolf gas range, SubZero refrigerator, and center island with seating that is perfect for gathering or casual meals. Tranquility and relaxation are found in the master suite with en-suite bath including dual sinks with under vanity lighting, a garden tub, walk-in shower, and imported Crema Europa Limestone. A guest suite with eucalyptus wood floors was added that will entice visitors to never want to leave. In addition, new Asco staked HE washer and Dryer, Carrier heat pump and Cor Wi-Fi enabled thermostat have been installed. Office space available with two separate work stations. Ping Pong Table, Basketball hoop, and Smart TV, all included for your fun and games. Privately fenced and pavered exterior surrounds a centerpiece selection of trees and foliage. Grill,beach chairs, and bicycles are provided to make vacationing that much more fun.It’s a quick walk to Lido beach for shelling, and gorgeous evening sunsets. Plenty of shopping and dining options available at Saint Armands Circle.

This is an ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL or Seasonal Furnished Rental! Flexible dates!