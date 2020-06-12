All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 322 JACKSON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
322 JACKSON DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:53 AM

322 JACKSON DRIVE

322 Jackson Drive · (941) 993-5892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

322 Jackson Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Saint Armands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
internet access
Lido Retreat The perfect 2 bedroom, 2 bath Modern bungalow-style residence epitomizes what a tropical sanctuary should be. Grand open spaces with glass double doors and large windows allow views of the tropical landscape surrounding the home. In the living room, a polished concrete-mantle fireplace adds ambiance and style as a centerpiece. Expansive sliders open the dining room to the patio for easy entertaining that appreciates the Florida lifestyle.The kitchen has a Wolf gas range, SubZero refrigerator, and center island with seating that is perfect for gathering or casual meals. Tranquility and relaxation are found in the master suite with en-suite bath including dual sinks with under vanity lighting, a garden tub, walk-in shower, and imported Crema Europa Limestone. A guest suite with eucalyptus wood floors was added that will entice visitors to never want to leave. In addition, new Asco staked HE washer and Dryer, Carrier heat pump and Cor Wi-Fi enabled thermostat have been installed. Office space available with two separate work stations. Ping Pong Table, Basketball hoop, and Smart TV, all included for your fun and games. Privately fenced and pavered exterior surrounds a centerpiece selection of trees and foliage. Grill,beach chairs, and bicycles are provided to make vacationing that much more fun.It’s a quick walk to Lido beach for shelling, and gorgeous evening sunsets. Plenty of shopping and dining options available at Saint Armands Circle.
This is an ANNUAL FURNISHED RENTAL or Seasonal Furnished Rental! Flexible dates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 JACKSON DRIVE have any available units?
322 JACKSON DRIVE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 JACKSON DRIVE have?
Some of 322 JACKSON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 JACKSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
322 JACKSON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 JACKSON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 322 JACKSON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 322 JACKSON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 322 JACKSON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 322 JACKSON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 JACKSON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 JACKSON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 322 JACKSON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 322 JACKSON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 322 JACKSON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 322 JACKSON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 JACKSON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 322 JACKSON DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue
Sarasota, FL 34238
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity