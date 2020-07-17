3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101

Amenities

This recently renovated, first floor unit in the gated community of Villagio in Sarasota will not last long! This updated condo is sure to impress! Updates include; new carpet and fresh paint throughout as well as new blinds, upgraded lighting and more! This kitchen is fit for a chef with many large cabinets, a built pantry space and breakfast bar that overlooks the living area. The open concept living and dining area is great for entertaining family and friends! Enjoy the convenience of the built-in desk space, tucked away for added privacy. The over-sized master bedroom boasts en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet. You will never run out storage space with the double closets in the cozy guest bedroom! Step out onto the private patio to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather! Villagio offers covered parking to keep your car cool on hot days! Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and full size washer and dryer. Sorry, pets are not permitted! Trash, pest control, and grounds maintenance included in rent.



Villagio is a centrally located, gated condominium community featuring a grand clubhouse, heated resort style pool, tennis court, fully equipped fitness center, putting green, and more! Location is minutes from Lido Key and Siesta Key Beach, Downtown Sarasota, fine dining, theaters, I-75, University Town Center, Benderson Park, and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

