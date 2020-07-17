All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101

3005 Chianti Ct · (941) 300-1941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3005 Chianti Ct, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
media room
tennis court
This recently renovated, first floor unit in the gated community of Villagio in Sarasota will not last long! This updated condo is sure to impress! Updates include; new carpet and fresh paint throughout as well as new blinds, upgraded lighting and more! This kitchen is fit for a chef with many large cabinets, a built pantry space and breakfast bar that overlooks the living area. The open concept living and dining area is great for entertaining family and friends! Enjoy the convenience of the built-in desk space, tucked away for added privacy. The over-sized master bedroom boasts en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet. You will never run out storage space with the double closets in the cozy guest bedroom! Step out onto the private patio to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather! Villagio offers covered parking to keep your car cool on hot days! Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and full size washer and dryer. Sorry, pets are not permitted! Trash, pest control, and grounds maintenance included in rent.

Villagio is a centrally located, gated condominium community featuring a grand clubhouse, heated resort style pool, tennis court, fully equipped fitness center, putting green, and more! Location is minutes from Lido Key and Siesta Key Beach, Downtown Sarasota, fine dining, theaters, I-75, University Town Center, Benderson Park, and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information. This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 have any available units?
3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 have?
Some of 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Pet Friendly Places
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity