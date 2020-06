Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Rare opportunity to rent this spacious gem! The exterior is gated, and secured throughout for complete privacy as you enjoy paradise. Just steps from the lovely St. Armand's Circle as well as area beaches. This beautifully furnished home has been comfortably prepared for your long term reservation. The home is also equipped with a maintained heated swimming pool for those sunny Florida days you can look forward to. This lovely home is amazingly maintained, with newer appliances and furnishings throughout. Call for a showing, as this will not last long.