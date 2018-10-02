2339 HAWTHORNE STREET

Amenities

Near Downtown Sarasota and Close to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Beautifully updated turnkey furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath with new laminate plank floors in the bedrooms and Terrazzo everywhere else. Updated kitchen with Stainless Appliances, wood cabinets with dark counter tops. Laundry room is a separate room off of the carport with extra storage and includes washer and dryer. Extra large lot with a private backyard complete with ancient oaks offering shade, all bordering a small creek. Within walking distance from beautiful Arlington Park complete with tennis courts, year round heated pool, and free range dog park. Minutes from downtown, bay side marina and beaches - Annual lease $2000 per month