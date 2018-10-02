All apartments in Sarasota
2339 HAWTHORNE STREET

2339 Hawthorne Street · (941) 379-2448
Location

2339 Hawthorne Street, Sarasota, FL 34239
Arlington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Near Downtown Sarasota and Close to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Beautifully updated turnkey furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath with new laminate plank floors in the bedrooms and Terrazzo everywhere else. Updated kitchen with Stainless Appliances, wood cabinets with dark counter tops. Laundry room is a separate room off of the carport with extra storage and includes washer and dryer. Extra large lot with a private backyard complete with ancient oaks offering shade, all bordering a small creek. Within walking distance from beautiful Arlington Park complete with tennis courts, year round heated pool, and free range dog park. Minutes from downtown, bay side marina and beaches - Annual lease $2000 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET have any available units?
2339 HAWTHORNE STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET have?
Some of 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2339 HAWTHORNE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET does offer parking.
Does 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET has a pool.
Does 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
