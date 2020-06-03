225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Unit is unfurnished and does not include a washer or dryer. Enjoy downtown living in this ultra-contemporary two-level townhouse with two-car garage. It is walking distance to an abundance of great restaurants, movie theaters and specialty retailers, while also being close to Whole Foods, Marina Jack, the bay front, beaches, the arts, St. Armand’s Circle and SRQ airport. This two-bedroom, two-full- and one-half-bath townhouse with bonus space offers modern, urban living with fine amenities and upgraded features throughout. Features include Miami-Dade hurricane-rated windows and doors, Lube Italian kitchen and bath cabinetry, Bosch appliances with natural gas cooktop, Caesarstone quartz countertops and German Hansgrohe plumbing fixtures. You’ll also discover 8-foot solid African Rosewood interior doors, volume ceilings, Duravit vitreous china sinks, stylish freestanding soaking tubs, expansive showers and walk-in closets. There is porcelain tile and carpet flooring, multiple terraces, a tankless hot water system and plenty of natural light cascading throughout every room. This home is perfect for hosting dinner parties or just relaxing. Make an appointment to visit the property and see what it’s like to live at Q.