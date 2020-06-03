All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 PM

225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT

225 Cosmopolitan Ct · (941) 539-0633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

225 Cosmopolitan Ct, Sarasota, FL 34236
Laurel Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Unit is unfurnished and does not include a washer or dryer. Enjoy downtown living in this ultra-contemporary two-level townhouse with two-car garage. It is walking distance to an abundance of great restaurants, movie theaters and specialty retailers, while also being close to Whole Foods, Marina Jack, the bay front, beaches, the arts, St. Armand’s Circle and SRQ airport. This two-bedroom, two-full- and one-half-bath townhouse with bonus space offers modern, urban living with fine amenities and upgraded features throughout. Features include Miami-Dade hurricane-rated windows and doors, Lube Italian kitchen and bath cabinetry, Bosch appliances with natural gas cooktop, Caesarstone quartz countertops and German Hansgrohe plumbing fixtures. You’ll also discover 8-foot solid African Rosewood interior doors, volume ceilings, Duravit vitreous china sinks, stylish freestanding soaking tubs, expansive showers and walk-in closets. There is porcelain tile and carpet flooring, multiple terraces, a tankless hot water system and plenty of natural light cascading throughout every room. This home is perfect for hosting dinner parties or just relaxing. Make an appointment to visit the property and see what it’s like to live at Q.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT have any available units?
225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT have?
Some of 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT does offer parking.
Does 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT have a pool?
No, 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity