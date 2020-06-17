All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 2239 HILLVIEW STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
2239 HILLVIEW STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:39 PM

2239 HILLVIEW STREET

2239 Hillview Street · (941) 587-5667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2239 Hillview Street, Sarasota, FL 34239
Arlington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single family home on Hillview Street. The turnkey furnished home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, kitchen with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook as well as a separate family room with desk. Home has terrazzo floors throughout, one car garage, full sized washer and dryer and a very large yard. Bedrooms have nice sized closets and queen sized beds. First bathroom has a tub/shower combination and the second bathroom has a stall shower. Please note that if you have a commercial vehicle it will need to be parked in the one car garage and the owner stores a small boat in the furthest corner of the yard. Annual rent is $1,950 per month. Owner will consider a shorter term lease/reservation so call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 HILLVIEW STREET have any available units?
2239 HILLVIEW STREET has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2239 HILLVIEW STREET have?
Some of 2239 HILLVIEW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2239 HILLVIEW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2239 HILLVIEW STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 HILLVIEW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2239 HILLVIEW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 2239 HILLVIEW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2239 HILLVIEW STREET does offer parking.
Does 2239 HILLVIEW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2239 HILLVIEW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 HILLVIEW STREET have a pool?
No, 2239 HILLVIEW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2239 HILLVIEW STREET have accessible units?
No, 2239 HILLVIEW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 HILLVIEW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2239 HILLVIEW STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2239 HILLVIEW STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity