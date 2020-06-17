2239 HILLVIEW STREET

Amenities
Beautiful single family home on Hillview Street. The turnkey furnished home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, kitchen with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook as well as a separate family room with desk. Home has terrazzo floors throughout, one car garage, full sized washer and dryer and a very large yard. Bedrooms have nice sized closets and queen sized beds. First bathroom has a tub/shower combination and the second bathroom has a stall shower. Please note that if you have a commercial vehicle it will need to be parked in the one car garage and the owner stores a small boat in the furthest corner of the yard. Annual rent is $1,950 per month. Owner will consider a shorter term lease/reservation so call today.