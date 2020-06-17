2239 HILLVIEW STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single family home on Hillview Street. The turnkey furnished home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, kitchen with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook as well as a separate family room with desk. Home has terrazzo floors throughout, one car garage, full sized washer and dryer and a very large yard. Bedrooms have nice sized closets and queen sized beds. First bathroom has a tub/shower combination and the second bathroom has a stall shower. Please note that if you have a commercial vehicle it will need to be parked in the one car garage and the owner stores a small boat in the furthest corner of the yard. Annual rent is $1,950 per month. Owner will consider a shorter term lease/reservation so call today.