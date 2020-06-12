All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 PM

219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT

219 Cosmopolitan Ct · (941) 539-0633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

219 Cosmopolitan Ct, Sarasota, FL 34236
Laurel Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Unit is unfurnished and does not include a washer or dryer. The ultra-contemporary three-level townhouse with two-car garage and private elevator boasts three bedrooms, three full and one half bath along with two bonus rooms. It offers stylish urban living and boasts upgraded features throughout. This unique residence includes Miami-Dade impact-rated windows and doors, Lube Italian kitchen and bath cabinetry, Bosch appliances with natural gas cooktop, Caesarstone quartz countertops and German Hansgrohe faucets. You will also discover 8-foot solid core, African rosewood interior doors, volume ceilings, a stylish freestanding soaking tub, spacious showers and large closets. There's premium porcelain tile and carpet flooring, multiple terraces, a tankless hot water system and plenty of natural light cascading throughout every room. This home is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing, whether you are a full-time or seasonal resident. No car is needed to get to fine restaurants, specialty stores, banks and movie theaters, and you are close to Whole Foods Market, the downtown Sarasota waterfront, white sand beaches and the theatrical arts. Make an appointment to visit the property and see what it's like to live at Q.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT have any available units?
219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT have?
Some of 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT does offer parking.
Does 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT have a pool?
No, 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 219 COSMOPOLITAN COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34238
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue
Sarasota, FL 34238
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity