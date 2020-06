Amenities

parking pool elevator

Cute one bedroom condo on the first floor of Lido Harbor South. King sized bed in the master bedroom, and fold out couch in the living room. Just steps away from the swimming pool and located right on Lido Beach. Conveniently located near the parking space, so no steps or elevators. Located a short drive from St. Armands Circle and downtown Sarasota. LIDO BEACH, SARASOTA, FLORIDA, BEACH CONDO. Not available for 2020 Season. Summer rentals $2,000 per month.