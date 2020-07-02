All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1886 Bougainvillea St

1886 Bougainvillea Street · (941) 955-1300
Location

1886 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, FL 34239
South Poinsettia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1886 Bougainvillea St · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
bbq/grill
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Tropical 3 BR/2 BA Short Term Rental Home Near Siesta Key - Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Armand’s Circle you won’t have to go far for world class service. Exquisitely fully furnished with 3 bedrooms (2 Queen beds and 2 twins) , 2 bathrooms, living room, formal dining room and family room. Relax in your picturesque backyard with a BBQ grill, patio furniture and lush landscaping, a perfect hideaway. Inside enjoy the open and bright space, spacious kitchen and full size washer and dryer. A superb space for entertaining, large gatherings or an intimate getaway.

This property is currently available for short-term rent at $2,500 per month. In season, (JAN - APR) rent is $3,500 per month. Utilities included with a $95.00 cap, tenant is responsible for overage. No pets are allowed. Please call 941-955-1300 with any questions or to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4950658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1886 Bougainvillea St have any available units?
1886 Bougainvillea St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1886 Bougainvillea St have?
Some of 1886 Bougainvillea St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1886 Bougainvillea St currently offering any rent specials?
1886 Bougainvillea St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1886 Bougainvillea St pet-friendly?
No, 1886 Bougainvillea St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1886 Bougainvillea St offer parking?
Yes, 1886 Bougainvillea St offers parking.
Does 1886 Bougainvillea St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1886 Bougainvillea St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1886 Bougainvillea St have a pool?
No, 1886 Bougainvillea St does not have a pool.
Does 1886 Bougainvillea St have accessible units?
No, 1886 Bougainvillea St does not have accessible units.
Does 1886 Bougainvillea St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1886 Bougainvillea St does not have units with dishwashers.
