Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE

1800 Ben Franklin Drive · (941) 376-4500
Location

1800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B907 · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
LUXURY LIVING...at the beautiful L'ELEGANCE on LIDO BEACH. This updated condo has 2 bedrooms + a den, 3 full baths. Beautiful wood flooring in the living-dining area and continues into the den and kitchen with breakfast area. Enjoy sweeping city, Bay and partial Gulf views from this ninth floor condominium. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Wrap around terraces facing east and north open to the living area, kitchen and master bedroom. The L'ELEGANCE is directly on the beach with gulf side pool, jot tub, two tennis courts, fitness center and card room provides for the perfect vacation, resort living. Minimum rental period with HOA 3 months. This unit is available to the end of March 2020. VACATION RENTAL, LUXURY, GULF OF MEXICO,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have any available units?
1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have?
Some of 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
