1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE

Amenities

LUXURY LIVING...at the beautiful L'ELEGANCE on LIDO BEACH. This updated condo has 2 bedrooms + a den, 3 full baths. Beautiful wood flooring in the living-dining area and continues into the den and kitchen with breakfast area. Enjoy sweeping city, Bay and partial Gulf views from this ninth floor condominium. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Wrap around terraces facing east and north open to the living area, kitchen and master bedroom. The L'ELEGANCE is directly on the beach with gulf side pool, jot tub, two tennis courts, fitness center and card room provides for the perfect vacation, resort living. Minimum rental period with HOA 3 months. This unit is available to the end of March 2020. VACATION RENTAL, LUXURY, GULF OF MEXICO,