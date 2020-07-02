1350 MAIN STREET.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill guest suite hot tub media room

Live like you are in one of the newest buildings without the price and with the convenience of historic downtown charm. Modern, loft-like with ultra-high-end appointments, this split layout, 2 bedroom-2 bath corner unit with its 12 ft high ceilings and a 400 sq ft terrace is perfect for enjoying year-round. The 6th floor amenities including a pool, spa, grill, and backdoor gym access are located right outside your door. 1350 Main is perfectly situated to explore some of the area's best shopping, restaurants, arts and culture. Top notch amenities include a 24 hour concierge, social and meeting rooms, media room, billiards, secure parking, and guest suites. Turnkey furnished. 3D tour available. Don't miss out on this prized market find.