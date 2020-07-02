All apartments in Sarasota
1350 MAIN STREET.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1350 MAIN STREET

1350 Main Street · (954) 545-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1350 Main Street, Sarasota, FL 34236
Main Street Merchants

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 600 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Live like you are in one of the newest buildings without the price and with the convenience of historic downtown charm. Modern, loft-like with ultra-high-end appointments, this split layout, 2 bedroom-2 bath corner unit with its 12 ft high ceilings and a 400 sq ft terrace is perfect for enjoying year-round. The 6th floor amenities including a pool, spa, grill, and backdoor gym access are located right outside your door. 1350 Main is perfectly situated to explore some of the area's best shopping, restaurants, arts and culture. Top notch amenities include a 24 hour concierge, social and meeting rooms, media room, billiards, secure parking, and guest suites. Turnkey furnished. 3D tour available. Don't miss out on this prized market find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1350 MAIN STREET have any available units?
1350 MAIN STREET has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 MAIN STREET have?
Some of 1350 MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1350 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1350 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1350 MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1350 MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 1350 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 MAIN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1350 MAIN STREET has a pool.
Does 1350 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1350 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 MAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.

