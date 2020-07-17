135 Suntan Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated

Centrally Located Sarasota 2-bedroom Home For Rent - Great home, close to downtown Sarasota. Super nice remodeled double-bathroom, fresh paint, new window treatments, large laundry room, carport, large fenced backyard, outdoor storage shed.



Utilities not included. Sorry NO pets. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.



To Schedule a Showing go to:

https://showinghero.com/property/managetenantproperty/NzEyNw==?opt=1



To Apply:

https://rpmfl020.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0bf57bf0-9d9d-4afd-aade-fc39d13024e0&source=Website



EACH prospective resident who is 18yrs old + must fill out a separate application.

Make sure to upload ALL required documents. Not doing so will delay your application.

You will hear back within 48 business hours of your application.



Basic Qualification Criteria:

GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent.

We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit and employment checks for all prospective residents 18yrs old +.



Application Fee, Rent & Deposits:

Rent: $1,395/m

Base Deposit: $1,750 (with good credit - includes $350 broker fee)

Lease Preparation: $65.00

Your deposit is due at lease signing. First month's rent is due the day you move in.



Call us at 941-219-5273



No Pets Allowed



