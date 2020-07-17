All apartments in Sarasota
135 Suntan Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

135 Suntan Ave

135 Suntan Avenue · (941) 225-8183
Location

135 Suntan Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 135 Suntan Ave · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1304 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Centrally Located Sarasota 2-bedroom Home For Rent - Great home, close to downtown Sarasota. Super nice remodeled double-bathroom, fresh paint, new window treatments, large laundry room, carport, large fenced backyard, outdoor storage shed.

Utilities not included. Sorry NO pets. This is a non-smoking unit. Not available for Section 8.

To Schedule a Showing go to:
https://showinghero.com/property/managetenantproperty/NzEyNw==?opt=1

To Apply:
https://rpmfl020.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0bf57bf0-9d9d-4afd-aade-fc39d13024e0&source=Website

EACH prospective resident who is 18yrs old + must fill out a separate application.
Make sure to upload ALL required documents. Not doing so will delay your application.
You will hear back within 48 business hours of your application.

Basic Qualification Criteria:
GROSS income (before taxes) should be approximately 3-times rent.
We conduct national, criminal, eviction, credit and employment checks for all prospective residents 18yrs old +.

Application Fee, Rent & Deposits:
Rent: $1,395/m
Base Deposit: $1,750 (with good credit - includes $350 broker fee)
Lease Preparation: $65.00
Your deposit is due at lease signing. First month's rent is due the day you move in.

Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee is the local affiliate office of the greater company, Real Property Management. Real Property Management is the largest residential property manager in the world having 300+ offices in the U.S. and Canada, and over 60,000 units under management. Real Property Management of Sarasota & Manatee works with the owners of condominium units, single family homes, duplex/multiplex units, and apartment complexes in: Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Longboat Key, Osprey, Nokomis, Parrish, Ellenton, North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte, and Palmetto, FL.
Call us at 941-219-5273

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Suntan Ave have any available units?
135 Suntan Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
Is 135 Suntan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
135 Suntan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Suntan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 135 Suntan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 135 Suntan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 135 Suntan Ave offers parking.
Does 135 Suntan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Suntan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Suntan Ave have a pool?
No, 135 Suntan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 135 Suntan Ave have accessible units?
No, 135 Suntan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Suntan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Suntan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Suntan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Suntan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
