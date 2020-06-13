/
osprey
221 Apartments for rent in Osprey, FL📍
1 Unit Available
232 Hidden Bay Dr
232 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2100 sqft
Annual Lease- Hidden Bay - Osprey/Sarasota, Fl - Property Id: 255333 3 Bed/3 Bath (3) third floor corner end unit condo in Hidden Bay,Osprey/Sarasota area.
Oaks
1 Unit Available
676 EAGLE WATCH LANE
676 Eagle Watch Lane, Osprey, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
5399 sqft
Classic elegance at The Oaks Club Side! This custom built 5400sf single story has been extensively renovated to include fresh interior paint throughout, new high-end hardwood floors and new bathrooms.
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
181 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1244 sqft
GATED! UNFURNISHED ANNUAL, Over sized impact windows offers lots of natural light and 9 ft.plus ceilings are an added bonus. The kitchen features a large center island, 42” cabinetry and Granite counters with a closet pantry.
1 Unit Available
239 WOODLAND DRIVE
239 Woodland Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1325 sqft
Great place to get away! Pine Run is located on a beautiful 27 acre site, one mile from Casey Key. The community has 2 heated pools, 4 tennis courts, walking trails, kayak racks, a pickle ball court, clubhouse with rec center, weight room and sauna.
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
4252 EXPEDITION WAY
4252 Expedition Way, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1574 sqft
Enjoy this almost brand new town home in Osprey, Florida.
Oaks
1 Unit Available
852 MACEWEN DRIVE
852 Macewen Dr, Osprey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3419 sqft
A fabulous rental in the exclusive gated Oaks community features a beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home.
1 Unit Available
102 WOODLAND PLACE
102 Woodland Place, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1305 sqft
PINE RUN 2nd story townhouse condo Nestled in the mature lush trees this very well designed unit has it all. Newly and professionally remodeled and FURNISHED.
1 Unit Available
14041 BELLAGIO WAY
14041 Bellagio Way, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1988 sqft
This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator.
Oaks
1 Unit Available
51 MAC EWEN DRIVE
51 Mac Ewen Drive, Osprey, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
595 sqft
Come lounge around in one of the finest golf communities where everyday can feel like a vacation. This elegant loft has a lovely view of the lake with the rolling green right behind it.
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
228 EXPLORER DRIVE
228 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
Available for November 2020 and on. Do you want to rent a beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms.
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
160 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
160 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1135 sqft
Tastefully furnished condo located in Osprey close to PIne View school available SEASONAL ONLY. All utilities are included in the rent price. Spacious "Heron" floor plan makes great use of space with two bedrooms, two baths, attached one car garage.
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
4226 FRONTIER LANE
4226 Frontier Lane, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1244 sqft
Please check the 3D matter port tour, all the utilities are included in the rental amount. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST .
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
232 EXPLORER DRIVE
232 Explorer Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Do you want to rent a BRAND NEW beautiful furnished condominium located 10 minutes to Nokomis Beach or 15 minutes to Siesta Key Beach? Professionally decorated 2 bedrooms. 2 baths , 1 car garage located on the second floor .
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE
293 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1568 sqft
AVAILABLE 2020 SEASONAL RENTAL! GATED, WATER VIEWS! WATERFRONT COMMUNITY IN OSPREY! 2 Bedroom 2 bath plus den. Den has French doors. Lots of light from this second floor end unit condo. Front door has disappearing screen for fresh Air.
Oaks
1 Unit Available
136 OSPREY POINT DR
136 Osprey Point Drive, Osprey, FL
7 Bedrooms
$50,000
8843 sqft
EXQUISITELY STUNNING "GEORGIAN ESTATE HOME" nestled on a BAY FRONT lot in one of Sarasota's premier gated communities. Sweeping double stairway entry opens to a breathtaking two-story grand salon. Meticulous, with custom renovations throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Osprey
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
8911 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 311
8911 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Bay & Gulf from your 3rd floor condo. This newly renovated furnished one (1) bedroom at Sunrise Cove has it all.
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1663 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.
1 Unit Available
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.
1 Unit Available
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT
1617 Bayhouse Court, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1216 sqft
Three month minimum! Available for the remainder of 2020. Second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL. Condo available in the popular Pelican Cove! Sky-lighted living/dining room combo. Kitchen has pass thru window.
1 Unit Available
4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4130 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1069 sqft
Totally renovated, this immaculate 2 beds/2 baths condo, in a quiet and friendly gate community of Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch. Enjoy the updated condo with an open planned interior. Cozy master bedroom with a perfect walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
4170 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4170 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1280 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor condo in gated community of Bella Villino on Palma Ranch. The vaulted ceilings gives a spacious feel and the large screened lanai adds some outdoor living area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Osprey rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,290.
Some of the colleges located in the Osprey area include Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Osprey from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Brandon, Bradenton, and Sarasota.
