Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:38 AM

1222 CENTER PLACE

1222 Center Place · (941) 953-6000
Location

1222 Center Place, Sarasota, FL 34236
Lido Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2273 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unique Mid-Century Modern home in renowned Lido Shores available for short term vacation rentals. Step into this meticulouosly updated home with all new furnishings and new decorating. The house features three bedrooms, the master has a king sized bed, the second bedroom has a queen sized bed and the third bedroom features six single beds in brand new bunk beds. Perfect for a family renunion or multiple overnight visitors. The house is built around a gorgeous private swimming pool, hot tub with quary tile surface, with a screened cage. The master bedroom has 12' ceilings and a luxurious bathroom with marble countertops. The two guest bedrooms share a bathroom with a large walk in shower. By the pool there is an outdoor shower to use when you come back from the private beach. Attached garage and beautiful gardens in this community minutes away from Mote Marine, Longboat Key and St. Armands Circle. Summer Rate is $5,000 per month and season rate is $9,500 per month. SARASOTA, LIDO SHORES SINGLE FAMILY HOME, AVAILABLE, PRIVATE BEACH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 CENTER PLACE have any available units?
1222 CENTER PLACE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 CENTER PLACE have?
Some of 1222 CENTER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 CENTER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1222 CENTER PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 CENTER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1222 CENTER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1222 CENTER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1222 CENTER PLACE does offer parking.
Does 1222 CENTER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 CENTER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 CENTER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1222 CENTER PLACE has a pool.
Does 1222 CENTER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1222 CENTER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 CENTER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 CENTER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
