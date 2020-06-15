1222 CENTER PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Unique Mid-Century Modern home in renowned Lido Shores available for short term vacation rentals. Step into this meticulouosly updated home with all new furnishings and new decorating. The house features three bedrooms, the master has a king sized bed, the second bedroom has a queen sized bed and the third bedroom features six single beds in brand new bunk beds. Perfect for a family renunion or multiple overnight visitors. The house is built around a gorgeous private swimming pool, hot tub with quary tile surface, with a screened cage. The master bedroom has 12' ceilings and a luxurious bathroom with marble countertops. The two guest bedrooms share a bathroom with a large walk in shower. By the pool there is an outdoor shower to use when you come back from the private beach. Attached garage and beautiful gardens in this community minutes away from Mote Marine, Longboat Key and St. Armands Circle. Summer Rate is $5,000 per month and season rate is $9,500 per month. SARASOTA, LIDO SHORES SINGLE FAMILY HOME, AVAILABLE, PRIVATE BEACH.