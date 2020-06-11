All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 1220 34th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
1220 34th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

1220 34th St

1220 34th Street · (941) 300-2330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1220 34th Street, Sarasota, FL 34234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
*** This is NOT a private apartment, studio or home for rent***

This beautiful fully furnished property is shared housing (roommates) for students/young professionals and available for rent by the room.

The home offers modern furnishings throughout, stainless steel appliances, cookware, utensils, washer, and dryer in unit, outdoor seating with BBQ, and more. The property is equipped with smart security – nest alarm, doorbell w/camera, keyless entry, and exterior cameras.

The $825/month rental rate includes all utilities, cleaning service, Wi-Fi, and pest control.

Date Available: June 1st, 2020 (flexible move-in)
$Amt Required to Move In: First Month's Rent $825 + Security Deposit $825
Application Fee: $75

Please submit the form on this page or contact Vagabond Rentals at 941.300.2330 or visit vagabondrentals.com to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 34th St have any available units?
1220 34th St has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 34th St have?
Some of 1220 34th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
1220 34th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 1220 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1220 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 1220 34th St does offer parking.
Does 1220 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 34th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 34th St have a pool?
No, 1220 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 1220 34th St have accessible units?
No, 1220 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 34th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 34th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1220 34th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue
Sarasota, FL 34238

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity