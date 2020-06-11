1220 34th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access key fob access

*** This is NOT a private apartment, studio or home for rent***



This beautiful fully furnished property is shared housing (roommates) for students/young professionals and available for rent by the room.



The home offers modern furnishings throughout, stainless steel appliances, cookware, utensils, washer, and dryer in unit, outdoor seating with BBQ, and more. The property is equipped with smart security – nest alarm, doorbell w/camera, keyless entry, and exterior cameras.



The $825/month rental rate includes all utilities, cleaning service, Wi-Fi, and pest control.



Date Available: June 1st, 2020 (flexible move-in)

$Amt Required to Move In: First Month's Rent $825 + Security Deposit $825

Application Fee: $75



Please submit the form on this page or contact Vagabond Rentals at 941.300.2330 or visit vagabondrentals.com to learn more.