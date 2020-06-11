1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE

Amenities

Available immediately for rent from now until end of October. Full Views of the bay, gulf and intracoastal from this fabulous 11th floor unit in The Vue. Contemporary furnishings accent the clean lines of this open plan condo and feature all the downtown and waterfront views from large 10' floor to ceiling glass windows. Chef's kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms exquisitely appointed. Valet parking, 24 hour concierge and two assigned parking spaces under cover. Downtown location adjacent to the Westin Hotel and the Ritz Carlton. WIDE OPEN!!! Available for season at $14,000 per month (February through April) and off season at $6,000 per month (May through October). DOWNTOWN SARASOTA CONTEMPORARY UPSCALE CONDOMINIUM FOR RENT IMMEDIATELY