Sarasota, FL
1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:22 PM

1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE

1155 North Gulfstream Avenue · (941) 953-6000
Location

1155 North Gulfstream Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1810 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
24hr concierge
valet service
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
parking
garage
valet service
Available immediately for rent from now until end of October. Full Views of the bay, gulf and intracoastal from this fabulous 11th floor unit in The Vue. Contemporary furnishings accent the clean lines of this open plan condo and feature all the downtown and waterfront views from large 10' floor to ceiling glass windows. Chef's kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms exquisitely appointed. Valet parking, 24 hour concierge and two assigned parking spaces under cover. Downtown location adjacent to the Westin Hotel and the Ritz Carlton. WIDE OPEN!!! Available for season at $14,000 per month (February through April) and off season at $6,000 per month (May through October). DOWNTOWN SARASOTA CONTEMPORARY UPSCALE CONDOMINIUM FOR RENT IMMEDIATELY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE have any available units?
1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE have?
Some of 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
